Killing of Algerian teenager in France shows dangerous precedent - US analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The killing of the Algerian teenage boy in France is a terrible crime, US analyst, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas Peter Tase told Trend.

According to him, French President Emmanuel Macron should focus more on addressing the causes of crimes committed on the basis of high levels of Islamophobia in the country.

Macron has steadily demonstrated a willingness to undermine the foundations of democratic institutions in the French government, and his rhetoric has deteriorated the EU’s relations with Eastern European countries, Tase said.

Besides, according to the expert, the French president’s selfish, biased foreign policy has inflicted irreparable damages to the European continent and continues to cause serious fractures within the EU institutions.

Tase noted that Macron is losing popularity rapidly and his administration must focus on how to mend ties with the Muslim diaspora communities in Paris and throughout France, and must stop mingling in the internal affairs of other Eurasian countries.

According to him, the French government needs to make more efforts to identify crimes committed on the grounds of Islamophobia.

"It is disheartening to observe that French police officers abuse their authority and the killing of Algerian teenager shows a dangerous precedent that must be tackled urgently. Algerian community in France is essential to the French national economy," he added.

After the killing of the 17-year-old Algerian teenager who disobeyed an order of the traffic police in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre in the province of Ile-de-France the protests began in the country.