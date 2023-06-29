Handling internal problems in France requires leadership which Marcon doesn't have - US analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Protests have not subsided in France after the cold-blooded murder of a 17-year-old teenager of Algerian origin in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre in the province of Ile-de-France, which shocked French society.

Although the policeman who shot the teenager was arrested, the incident caused riots - clashes with the police, the erection of barricades, arson, which spread to other areas of Paris, as well as a number of other cities.

Commenting on the issue, US analyst Irina Tsukerman said that the incidents of mass disobedience in France are nothing new. According to her, the country has a long history of protests over all issues that some portion of the public disagreed with.

"Unfortunately, for that reason there is a "boy who cried wolf" phenomenon where European institutions tend to ignore domestic unrest in France even when there is a legitimate reason," she noted. "Moreover, in particular there is a history of rioting from second generation North African communities which includes car burning and barricades even when there is no cause for violence which has led to apathy from the Western institutions."

Tsukerman pointed out that French President Emmanuel Macron has not been good at handling these outbreaks of violence or eliminating racially charged approach from the police force.

Besides, according to the analyst, these riots have become consistent, reflecting internal issues in France, and these incidents only increase social tensions.

"Macron, however, should not hide behind police but should meet with the community leadership and ensure a secure and peaceful environment for developing an approach to handling controversies moving forward. That, however, requires leadership that Macron does not have," Tsukerman said.