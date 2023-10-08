Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Europe

Borrell holds phone talk with Israeli FM, Palestinian PM

Europe Materials 8 October 2023 04:17 (UTC +04:00)
Borrell holds phone talk with Israeli FM, Palestinian PM

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, had a telephone conversation with the Israeli Foreign Minister and the Palestinian Prime Minister, Josep Borrell wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

Borrell called on Palestine to help resolve the conflict with Israel and expressed solidarity with Israel's strive to protect its population.

The head of the EU foreign policy service in a conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen expressed solidarity and condemnation of violence and terror.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more