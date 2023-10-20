Germany to provide humanitarian aid to residents of Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Germany to provide €50 million in emergency humanitarian aid as Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalates, German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock said at a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman al-Safadi in Amman, Trend reports.

Burbock noted that funds should be directed to support international organizations such as the World Food Program, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and in particular the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.