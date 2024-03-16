Germany airdrops humanitarian aid for Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Germany delivers airdropped humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip, the German Air Force said in a statement, Trend reports.

It is reported that a Hercules C130 military transport aircraft took off from Jordan and dropped at an altitude of thousands of meters, delivering four tons of food over the Gaza Strip.

It is noted that this first delivery of humanitarian aid with the support of the German Air Force occurred a few hours before the visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Jordan, where he is planning a meeting with King Abdullah II to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.