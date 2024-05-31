Slovak PM Fico survives shooting, leaves hospital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. After surviving an assassination attempt, Robert Fico, prime minister of Slovakia, will require a few more months to recuperate completely before getting back to work, nation's Minister of Foreign Affairs Juraj Blanár said, Trend reports.

"Although Robert Fico's health is on the upswing, he will still need a few more months to recuperate completely before he can get back to work," the minister stated.

Fico was discharged from the Banská Bystrica hospital in Central Slovakia on May 30. Treatment is being administered to him at home at the moment.

To note, on May 15, Slovakia's Prime Minister was the target of an assassination attempt.

Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old writer, fired several shots at Robert Fico, causing severe injuries, after he exited the building where a Cabinet meeting was held. The wounded prime minister was promptly transported to the hospital, while the perpetrator was detained.

The perpetrator is facing attempted murder charges, and the inquiry will be handled discreetly.

