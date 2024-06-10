European People's Party wins European Parliament election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The European People's Party, which includes the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, won the election to the European Parliament by a large margin, says the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, who presented the preliminary results of the European Union election at a press conference held in Brussels, Trend reports.

According to her, the party will receive 189 seats out of 720, improving its position compared to the current composition of the European Parliament.

In second place are socialists - 135 seats, in third place are liberals - 80 seats, in fourth place are far-right parties - 72 seats, in fifth place are far-right parties from the Identity and Democracy faction.