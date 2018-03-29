Kuwait Airways flights to Germany in jeopardy after it rejects Israeli passenger

29 March 2018 19:28 (UTC+04:00)

A German official warned the Kuwait national carrier it might lose flights to Germany, after it rejected an Israeli passenger two years ago Al Arabiya reported

German tabloid Bild quoted the federal transportation minister Andreas Scheuer, as calling on his country's government to put political pressure on Kuwait Airways in retaliation for the incident.

According to DW, in 2016, an Israeli passenger was scheduled to fly on national carrier Kuwait Airways, from Frankfurt Airport to Thailand with a layover in Kuwait.

It added that when the airline learned about the individual's nationality, it canceled the booking. The decision was based on a 1964 Kuwaiti law that doesn't allow any form of agreement between Kuwaiti companies and Israeli citizens.

The passenger filed a lawsuit with a court in Frankfurt, which ultimately defended the Kuwaiti airline's decision in a November 2017 ruling.

However, German government decided to launch talks with Kuwaiti officials on the matter, according to German media outlets.

"If the discussions that have begun with the Kuwaiti side lead to no result, there will be negative repercussions for this airline in Germany," Scheuer told Bild.

