Israel intercepts Swedish yacht trying to break through Gaza blockade

4 August 2018 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

Israel's army intercepted the second European vessel with pro-Palestinian activists on board in the Mediterranean Sea within less than a week's time, RIA Novosti reports citing the army press service.

The vessel, Freedom, was heading to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The yacht, flying the Swedish flag, followed the Norwegian vessel Al-Awda, which was also stopped in international waters on July 29 and forcibly towed to an Israeli naval base in the city of Ashdod.

According to organizers of the sea trip, there were 12 people and a load of medical supplies on board.

Israeli army reported that the interception was carried out "without emergency incidents." The same wording was used after the July 29 detention of the Al-Awda. However, human rights activists claim that passengers and crew members were beaten, and electric shockers and handcuffs were used against them.

The Israeli authorities explain the sea blockade of Gaza with the need to prevent arms supply to radicals and insist on its compliance with the norms of international law.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Work on Israel-Jordan gas pipeline begins
Israel 3 August 18:11
United to launch Tel Aviv - Washington DC flights
Israel 3 August 13:39
Russian military police help UN mission to reopen Syrian pass to Golan Heights
Russia 3 August 09:51
Hainan Airlines begins Guangzhou-Tel Aviv direct flights
China 2 August 17:58
Netanyahu cancels Colombia trip, citing Gaza situation
Israel 2 August 17:51
Russia to deploy military police on Golan Heights
Russia 2 August 15:37
Latest
Uzbekistan may open very own crowdfunding platform
Economy news 12:22
Iran says to take delivery of ATR planes tomorrow
Business 12:01
Shavkat Mirziyoyev orders creating modern business centers in Uzbekistan
Economy news 11:50
Kazakhstan's Taldykorgan-Tekeli gas pipeline ready for operation
Oil&Gas 11:43
Uzbek-Korean company announces tender
Turkmenistan 11:24
Iran in talks to join Eurasian Customs Union, official says
Business 10:29
Saudi Arabia pumped less crude oil in July
Arab World 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 68 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:09
China's Wang says response to U.S. trade measures necessary, legitimate
China 10:08