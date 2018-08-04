Israel intercepts Swedish yacht trying to break through Gaza blockade

Israel's army intercepted the second European vessel with pro-Palestinian activists on board in the Mediterranean Sea within less than a week's time, RIA Novosti reports citing the army press service.

The vessel, Freedom, was heading to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The yacht, flying the Swedish flag, followed the Norwegian vessel Al-Awda, which was also stopped in international waters on July 29 and forcibly towed to an Israeli naval base in the city of Ashdod.

According to organizers of the sea trip, there were 12 people and a load of medical supplies on board.

Israeli army reported that the interception was carried out "without emergency incidents." The same wording was used after the July 29 detention of the Al-Awda. However, human rights activists claim that passengers and crew members were beaten, and electric shockers and handcuffs were used against them.

The Israeli authorities explain the sea blockade of Gaza with the need to prevent arms supply to radicals and insist on its compliance with the norms of international law.

