Israeli Defence Forces say struck Hamas targets in response to rocket fired from Gaza

26 December 2019 06:05 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Defence Forces have targeted several positions of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip in response to the recent missile launched from across the border, the IDF tweeted on Thursday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The IDF added that combat jets and helicopters struck several targets belonging to Hamas, "including military compounds".

A rocket was launched from Gaza on Wednesday evening and was intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome defence system. Sirens sounded in the communities near Gaza and in the city of Ashkelon.

Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu, who was holding an election campaign event in Ashkelon at the time, reportedly had to rush into a bomb shelter after the rocket alerts. He later said that whoever fired rockets now should "pack his belongings".

Another projectile launched from across the border a week ago was also intercepted mid-air by the IDF.

