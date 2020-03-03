Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu declares victory in Twitter post

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared victory in the snap general election held on Monday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"We won by believing in our own way and by the people of Israel", Netanyahu tweeted and attached a picture of a man "three weeks in intensive care" who voted for Likud.

Meanwhile, the exit poll of Channel 13 showed the potential coalition led by Netanyahu's Likud gaining 59 seats in the Knesset, two seats short of a majority.

Head of Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel Our Home) party Avigdor Lieberman tweeted he would not join "any government led by Netanyahu and Shas and United Torah Judaism".

Earlier, Netanyahu thanked his party's supporters via Twitter as early exit polls said Likud was set to gain a majority of seats in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. Defence Minister Naftali Bennet also tweeted he would advise the president to mandate Netanyahu to form the government.

The 2 March snap parliamentary vote was an unprecedented case in the history of Israel, as it was the third election held in a row within less than a year. In April and September respectively, Likud failed to either secure a majority in the Knesset or negotiate a broader coalition with the opposition.