Israeli startups raised over $700m in February

Israeli startups raised over $700 million in January, according to press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds. The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and not to publicize the investments they have received, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

After raising a record $8.3 billion in 2019, which easily surpassed the record $6.4 billion raised by Israeli tech companies in 2018, and $5.24 billion in 2017, 2020 has begun strongly, with indications that 2020 will be yet another record year. Israeli tech companies have raised over $1.5 billion in the first two months of the year, compared with $1 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

Financing rounds in February were led by cybersecurity company SentinelOne, which raised $200 million. Other notable large financing rounds included personal medicine app K Health, which raised $48 million and drug development company NeoTX Therapeutics, which raised $45 million. Deep learning cybersecurity company Deep Instinct raised $43 million, digital publication company Minute Media raised $40 million, Intuition Robotics raised $36 million, cybersecurity risk insurance company At Bay raised $34 million.