Israel strikes Hamas targets

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip Wednesday in response to launches of balloons with attached explosives there, the IDF said via Twitter, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Over the last few weeks, terrorists in Gaza have launched hundreds of explosive balloons into Israel. In response, our aircraft just targeted Hamas underground infrastructure in Gaza. We will act against any terror activity aimed at Israeli civilians," the IDF noted.

Explosive balloon launches from the Gaza Strip to the Israeli territory resumed in early August after a lengthy break. They caused dozens of fires in Israel, but no reports of casualties emerged.