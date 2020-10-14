Israel reports 2,621 new COVID-19 cases, 296,652 in total
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Israel surged to 296,652 on Tuesday after the addition of 2,621 new cases, Israel's Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll rose to 2,055, with 34 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 822 to 807, out of 1,462 patients currently hospitalized.
The total number of recoveries reached 245,811, with 7,130 new ones, while active cases dropped to 48,784, the lowest figure since Sept. 18, when a full lockdown was imposed to curb the pandemic's spread.
Earlier on Tuesday, Israel's Corona Cabinet decided to extend the ongoing full nationwide lockdown until Sunday at midnight, Israel's Prime Minister Office and the Health Ministry said.
Latest
Purpose of false info disseminated by Armenian Defense Ministry is to distract world community - Azerbaijani MoD
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier (VIDEO)
US-Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association, Azerbaijan-Britain Alumni Association, Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform, ADA Volunteers Movement make statement
US Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association makes statement in support of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity
Armenian armed forces' shelling of Azerbaijani city of Ganja - gross violation of international humanitarian law - expert
Article covering attacks of Azerbaijani residential areas by Armenian armed forces published on naewoeilbo.com
With completion of Southern Gas Corridor Azerbaijan to become important contributor to European energy supply diversification – SOCAR
Armenian armed forces once again subject Gazakhlar village of Fizuli district to missile fire (PHOTO)
We will build entire cities on lands liberated from occupation, we will return life to those places - President Aliyev
Why shouldn't Turkey also be a co-chair, it is already member of Minsk Group - Azerbaijani president