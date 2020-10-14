Israel reports 2,621 new COVID-19 cases, 296,652 in total

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Israel surged to 296,652 on Tuesday after the addition of 2,621 new cases, Israel's Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll rose to 2,055, with 34 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 822 to 807, out of 1,462 patients currently hospitalized.

The total number of recoveries reached 245,811, with 7,130 new ones, while active cases dropped to 48,784, the lowest figure since Sept. 18, when a full lockdown was imposed to curb the pandemic's spread.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel's Corona Cabinet decided to extend the ongoing full nationwide lockdown until Sunday at midnight, Israel's Prime Minister Office and the Health Ministry said.