Israel's forex reserves hit record 166.95 bln USD

Israel's foreign exchange reserves reached a new record of 166.95 billion U.S. dollars at the end of November, according to figures issued by Israel's central bank on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This is an increase of 6.2 billion dollars month on month, and the total reserves represent 41.9 percent of Israeli GDP, according to the Bank of Israel.

It is the eighth consecutive monthly increase in Israel's foreign reserves after the biggest-ever monthly fall of 5.1 billion dollars in March following the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The central bank said the increase was the result of foreign exchange purchases since the end of October, including central bank's payments and receipts in foreign currency, a revaluation, and private sector transfers.

On the other hand, the increase was partly offset by government transfers abroad totalling approximately 100 million dollars during the same period.