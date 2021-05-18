Air raid sirens sound in southern Israel
Air raid sirens sounded early on Tuesday in southern Israel, warning citizens about new rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on its Telegram channel, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"Sirens sounded in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip," the IDF reported, noting that this was in Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha, located near the border with the coastal enclave.
