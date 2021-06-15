Israel lifts indoors face mask wearing obligation

Israel's Ministry of Health on Monday announced in a statement that the rule to enforce wearing face masks indoors in Israel will be lifted starting Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

On June 6, then-Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that if there is no unexpected increase in the number of infections, the obligation to wear a mask would be lifted on June 15.

In the current statement, the ministry said its Director-General Hezi Levi had signed the change in the rules canceling the obligation to wear a mask from Tuesday.

The change will not apply to welfare, prolonged hospitalization and elderly institutions, regarding non-vaccinated or non-recovered people.

Also, people who are on their way to start quarantine, and flight passengers will still have to wear the mask.