Israel cabinet to vote on 2021-2022 budget in early August
Israel Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Tuesday he planned to deliver the 2021-2022 state budget draft to cabinet ministers for a vote in the first week of August, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Parliament would then take its preliminary vote on the budget in September with final parliamentary approval for the 14-month spending package expected in the first half of November, he told a news conference.
Lieberman, who took office last month, said he had not yet set budget deficit targets for 2021 or 2022 but when asked about the Bank of Israel's estimate of 7.1% of gross domestic product for this year, he said: "It's not too optimistic."
Latest
Secretary-General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center received by Director General of UN Geneva office (PHOTO)
Nar CEO: ‘Providing the best customer experience is our passion - and our commitment to our customers!’
Azerbaijani NAM chairmanship succeeded to create bridges with other international institutions - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani chairmanship intends to develop parliamentary dimension of cooperation among NAM Member States - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan's chairmanship explores possibility of setting up institutional network for NAM youth - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani president’s statement presented at Mid-term Ministerial Conference of Non-Aligned Movement in video format (VIDEO)
Sundar Pichai: “I am an American citizen but India is deeply within me. So it’s a big part of who I am,”
Military victory in Tovuz - prelude to complete liberation of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory – US expert