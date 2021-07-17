Israel's COVID-19 cases surpass 850,000, active cases nudge 6,000

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 914 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally of cases in the country to 850,104, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel increased to 5,968, the highest since April 3.

The death toll from the virus in Israel rose by one to 6,444, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 54 to 49.

The total recoveries from the disease climbed to 837,692 after 497 newly recovered cases were added.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 5.74 million, or 61.5 percent of its total population.

Earlier on Friday, the ministry decided to forbid Israelis from traveling to Spain and Kyrgyzstan from July 23, citing a high level of COVID-19 morbidity.

The country has already banned its citizens and permanent residents from traveling to Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, Russia, Belarus, and Uzbekistan unless they can obtain special permission from an exception committee.