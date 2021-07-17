At least 75 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli police in West Bank

At least 75 Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli border police in the West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The overall number of injured, treated by our teams near the towns of Beita and Bayt Dajan in the Nablus province, has reached 75," Palestine’s Saut Al-Aqsa radio station quoted the statement as saying.

According to the statement, 15 people were injured by rubber bullets, ten received gunshot wounds, 46 suffered from tear gas and four were diagnosed with burns.

According to the radio station, Israeli law enforcement officers hindered the work of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society’s medical teams, and several doctors were also injured as a result.