All six Bank of Israel MPC members voted to keep rate at 0.1%
All six rate setters at the Bank of Israel voted to keep the benchmark interest rate at 0.1% on July 5, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
"They were of the view that the low level of the interest rate supports the continued recovery of economic activity," the central bank said.
