Israel delivers strikes at land target on Lebanese side of border
Israeli warplanes have attacked land targets on the Lebanese side of the border, Trend reports citing TASS.
According to the Dubai-based Al-Hadath television channel, the sounds of explosion are heard on the south of Lebanon. The channel suggests the strikes were delivered at the positions of radical Palestinian groups, which fire missiles at Jewish settlement. Earlier, Israel shelled the border area with illuminating shells.
