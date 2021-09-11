Gaza militants fire rocket at Israel: military

A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on Friday night and intercepted by Israel's aerial defense system, the Israeli military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The rocket triggered sirens in the Eshkol Regional Council near the coastal Palestinian enclave but caused no injuries or damage.

"The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome Air Defense System," an Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement.

The fire came about an hour after Israeli security forces captured two Palestinian prisoners who escaped on Monday from a prison. The two are affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a militant group.