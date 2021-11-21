Gunman kills one in Jerusalem’s Old City, shot dead by Israeli police
A gunman killed one person and wounded three others in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday before being shot dead by Israeli police, a police spokesperson said, describing it as a terrorist attack, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.
The incident, the second attack in Jerusalem in four days, occurred near one of the gates to the flashpoint al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
A police spokesperson did not identify the gunman but said he was armed with an improvised submachine gun often used by Palestinian militants. Two of those he shot were civilians, and two were police, the spokesperson said.
A Jerusalem hospital said one of the wounded civilians had died.
