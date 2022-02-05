Israel eases COVID-19 restrictions as active cases fall

Israel's Health Ministry decided on Friday to ease the COVID-19 Green Pass system, which stipulates that only those who have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 infection could enter crowded indoor or outdoor places, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the decision, which will take effect on Monday, restaurants, cinemas, hotels, and gyms, among other places, will no longer require a green pass upon entry.

A green pass, however, is needed at venues where there is a significant danger of infection, such as event halls and nightclubs.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Israel has risen to 3,111,307, with 46,429 new cases reported on Friday.

The country's death toll rose by 38 to 9,111, while the number of patients in critical condition decreased from 1,147 to 1,130, according to the ministry.

The number of active cases decreased to 378,094 on Friday, down from 434,322 recorded on Thursday, while the daily testing positivity rate dropped to 24.94 percent on Friday, down from 28.56 percent on Thursday, according to the ministry.