Dozens of missiles fired into Israel from Gaza, Israeli army strikes back

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad radical group fired at least 40 missiles into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Friday, about 30 of them were shot down, the Israeli radio station Kan reported, adding that the Israeli army hit back targeting the Islamic Jihad in the Palestinian enclave, Trend reports citing TASS.

Earlier, air raid sirens sounded in central and southern Israel, warning people of missile strikes from the Gaza Strip. According to Kan, the air raid sirens sounded in four central and two southern Israeli cities. The sirens can still be heard in the areas bordering the Palestinian enclave and in two southern Israeli cities, the army’s press service said.

The defense officials said that the army is conducting strikes on armory shops, ammo depots and firing positions of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group "throughout the Gaza Strip" in response to missile attacks.