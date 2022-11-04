Israeli PM Lapid congratulates Netanyahu on election win

Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his election win as final results confirmed the former premier's triumphant comeback at the head of a solidly right-wing alliance, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Netanyahu's victory is set to end an unprecedented stalemate in Israel after five elections in less than four years.

This time Netanyahu, the dominant Israeli politician of his generation, won a clear parliamentary majority, boosted by ultranationalist and religious parties.