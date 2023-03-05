Israelis rally against government's judicial overhaul

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Israeli cities for the ninth straight week to fight a government plan to overhaul the country's court system, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Saturday night's demonstrations in Tel Aviv and other locations began peacefully. However, footage released by police later showed protesters breaking down barriers in Tel Aviv and igniting fires as they blocked roads. Police sprayed water cannons at the protesters.

The marches have attracted huge crowds on a weekly basis since early January, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government took aim at the Supreme Court.