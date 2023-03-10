Israeli police believes shooting in Tel Aviv to be terrorist attack

The Israeli police has defined shooting act in Tel Aviv as a terrorist attack, Trend reports via TASS.

"The suspect wounded three civilians. The terrorist was neutralized by the police," the police press service said in a statement.

The shooting occurred on Thursday evening near a cafe on one of the streets of Tel Aviv. According to The Jerusalem Post, at least three people were injured. One of the victims is in critical condition.

According to preliminary information, there were two attackers. One of them was neutralized, the second probably fled the scene. The police have started search activities.