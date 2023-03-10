Israel, US united in countering Iran's nuclear plans - Netanyahu

Israel and the US are united in their desire to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the beginning of a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is in Israel on a visit, Trend reports via TASS.

"I am glad to welcome Minister Austin to Israel again. We have a common agenda to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and to prevent Iranian aggression, to maintain security and prosperity in this region and to strive to expand the circle of peace. This is an important agenda, I look forward to our conversation," Netanyahu said.

On the Israeli side, Defense Minister Yoav Galant, Minister of Strategic Planning Ron Dermer, head of the Israeli National Security Council Tsahi Hanegbi, head of the Prime Minister's Office Tsahi Braverman and military adviser to Netanyahu, Major General Avi Gil, also took part in negotiations with Austin.

Austin arrived in Israel as part of his Middle East tour from Cairo on Thursday. The plane of the head of the Pentagon landed at Ben-Gurion airport, where he was met by Defense Minister Galant.