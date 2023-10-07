Hamas to pay high price for its actions - Israel MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Hamas will pay a high cost for its actions, the Israel Foreign Ministry wrote on its page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

According to the ministry, Hamas carried out a combined attack involving rocket launches and terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

"However, the Israeli army will protect civilians," the ministry said.

Besides, the ministry has called on civilians to follow special instructions provided on the National Emergency Portal and to stay close to shelters.

Residents living in areas adjacent to the Gaza Strip have been asked to remain in their homes.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that civilians were killed.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.