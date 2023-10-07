War approaching Israel's Ashdod city - native of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The war is already approaching to the city of Ashdod, Azerbaijani Sabir Guliyev (conditional name), who is a citizen of Israel, told Trend.

According to him, rockets are launched into every region of Israel, and the sounds of explosions can be heard from everywhere.

“The geography of the war is already expanding to Ashdod, where we live. We took refuge in security rooms (bomb shelters), which are in many houses, this saves civilians,” he added.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that more than 20 civilians were killed and more than 500 wounded.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.