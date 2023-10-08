Israel's Ben-Gurion airport continues to operate in normal mode

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Israel's largest international airport named after David Ben-Gurion, located near Tel Aviv, continues to operate in normal mode, all decisions on canceling flights are made by airlines in private, press service of Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports.

"Israelis abroad wishing to return home can be assured that Ben-Gurion Airport remains open for departures and arrivals. Some foreign airlines have canceled their flights to Israel, so it is recommended to check with the companies themselves," the press service said.

The ministry also emphasized that Israeli carriers continue to operate scheduled flights, and the number of flights from various locations around the world is increasing. It is important to note that these are commercial flights, for which it is necessary to purchase tickets independently.

A combined attack was launched against Israel yesterday morning. Massive rocket fire began from the Gaza Strip, followed by militant infiltration by land, water and air.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war following the massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a massive gathering of reservists.