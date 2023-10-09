Israeli cities experiencing air raid warnings over possible rocket attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Air raid alarms are sounding in Israeli cities, warning the population of possible missile attacks following the order of the Israeli army command, Trend reports.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The rocket attack killed more than 700 people and injured 2,315.

The Israeli army declared a "state of readiness for war" and launched the "Swords of Iron" operation in response.