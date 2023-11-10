Israel intends to maintain control over Gaza Strip - PM Netanyahu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. The Israeli army must maintain permanent control over the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Trend reports.

According to him, the army should not give control of the sector to external forces.

“The Israel Defense Forces will maintain control over the Gaza Strip, we will not hand it over to external forces,” he said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.