Afghan army kills 15 militants interrupting power cords

At least 15 militants, involved in interruption of electricity cables and damaging power pylons, were killed following an air raid in Afghanistan's eastern province Wardak, Defense Ministry said Sunday, Xinhua reported.

"An air-supported clearance operation on Sunday, launched by army Corps Tander 203, resulted in the death of 15 insurgents, including one of their local commanders, Fayyaz, in Sayed Abad district, Wardak province," the ministry said in a statement.

The targeted militants were involved in subversive activities in the district, including interrupting Arghundi-Ghazni power cords and wounding a local engineer who was fixing a power pylon on Saturday.

A big amount of heavy and light arms and ammunition were also seized during the clean-up operation which is still ongoing in the turbulent district.

More development would be shared with media later in the day, the statement noted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news