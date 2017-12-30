Daesh claims responsibility for blast in St Petersburg shop

30 December 2017 01:26 (UTC+04:00)

Daesh terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the blast in Russian city of St. Petersburg on Wednesday, making an announcement through its news agency, Sputnik reported, citing the SITE.

The SITE Intelligence Group said the bombing was carried out by a Deaesh cell. The group has failed to provide any evidence for this claim, however.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday’s blast from within a storage locker at a Perekrestok store was a terrorist attack after bomb experts analyzed the components of the explosive device.

