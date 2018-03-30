Microsoft reshuffles governing board, 'Windows' chief leaves company

30 March 2018 04:37 (UTC+04:00)

Microsoft will be restructured as Terry Myerson, the leader of Windows and Devices Group (WDG), is set to leave the company, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a blog post on Thursday, according Sputnik.

"With change comes transition, and one transition we have been planning for is for Terry Myerson to pursue his next chapter outside Microsoft. Terry has been instrumental in helping me arrive at this new organizational structure, and I deeply appreciate his leadership and insight as we’ve worked through the opportunity that lies ahead," Nadella said in a blog post.

Instead of WDG, Microsoft will have a new team, Experiences & Devices, headed by Rajesh Jha, currently heading Office Product Group, and another one, with a focus on Cloud + AI Platform, which will be led by Scott Guthrie, currently executive vice president of Microsoft Cloud and Enterprise Group.
Myerson, who has been at Microsoft since 1997, will leave the company in a few months.

Nadella stressed in his post that "a deep sense of customers’ unmet and unarticulated needs" should motivate the company's drive for innovation.

