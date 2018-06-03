16 injured in protest march ahead of election in Mali

3 June 2018 03:55 (UTC+04:00)

A protest march called by Mali’s opposition just two months ahead of the country’s presidential election has turned violent with at least 16 people injured in clashes with police, Press TV reported.

Witnesses at the scene of the rally in the capital Bamako said police used tear gas and batons to break up the protest by several hundred people outside the headquarters of the ruling party of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Mali's current president, who on May 28 announced his candidacy for a second term.

Former Finance and Economy Minister Mamadou Igor Diarra was among the injured, medics at a nearby hospital confirmed. Diarra tweeted that the rally he attended was meant to call for credible elections. “I was slightly injured when I took part in a march calling for credible elections.” Diarra is among some 15 candidates for the upcoming vote on July 29.

Authorities said the march, organized by the Coalition for Alternation and Change, was illegal under a state of emergency still in place. However, activists said they would continue the protests to stop what they called dictatorship in the West African country.

“You see, our march was peaceful. And it was an anti-democratic power that gassed us. The dictatorship will not pass,” said Ousmane Kone, an activist who took part in a similar rally in Bamako’s central neighborhoods. Reports said police dispersed the protesters at that site.

Oumar Sangare, head of an association which “supports change in Mali”, said the Saturday march was only meant to urge transparency and fairness in media campaign coverage.

“Why do you want us to keep quiet? We're demonstrating to call for transparent elections and equal access” to the state broadcaster, said Sangare.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Brazil trucker protest drags on as diesel tax cuts stall, effects spreading
World 25 May 04:21
Turkish FM: US doesn't recognize will of int'l community
Turkey 18 May 18:24
Protesters block road to major gold deposit in Armenia
Armenia 18 May 17:55
Turkey asks Israel’s consul general to leave country
Turkey 16 May 10:12
Israel suspends agricultural imports from Turkey
Turkey 16 May 09:56
Turkish businessmen association urges to cease relations with US, Israel
Turkey 15 May 16:39
OIC to hold emergency meeting over Palestine in Istanbul
Turkey 15 May 16:37
Protests underway near Israeli embassy in Ankara
Turkey 15 May 15:45
PM: Turkey urges Muslim countries to reconsider relations with Israel
Turkey 15 May 14:11
Armenian president signs decree on Pashinyan's appointment as PM
Armenia 8 May 16:36
Russian MFA recommends to avoid crowded places in Yerevan
Armenia 7 May 18:04
Opposition leader Pashinyan re-nominated for post of Armenian PM
Armenia 3 May 18:47
Armenia may face problem with food supply
Armenia 2 May 16:24
Armenian parliament fails to elect PM
Armenia 1 May 20:59
Armenia's ruling party not to support Pashinyan's PM candidacy
Armenia 1 May 20:51
Pashinyan vows fair parliamentary election if elected as Armenian PM
Armenia 30 April 14:10
Opposition supporters start blocking central streets in Yerevan
Armenia 29 April 13:59
Terrorist kill more than 40 tuaregs in Mali – reports
Other News 29 April 00:16