4.7-magnitude earthquake hits Japan

17 June 2018 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

A 4.7 magnitude quake has rocked the area of Shibukawa city in Gumma Pefecture, in the center of Japan’s largest and most populous Honshu Island, the the Japanese authorities reported, according to TASS.

The epicenter was 20 kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface, Japan Meteorological Agency said.

According to the agency, there is no tsunami danger. NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) says there have been no early reports of injuries or damage.

Power supply in the quake zone is stable.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Japan, DPRK top diplomats may discuss Abe-Kim summit at ASEAN margins
Other News 16 June 08:54
5.6-magnitude quake hits 100km NE of Hihifo, Tonga
Other News 15 June 20:15
Turkmenistan aims at accelerated construction of gas chemical enterprises
Oil&Gas 13 June 12:06
Kazakhstan eyes to apply Japanese technology in water pipes construction
Kazakhstan 12 June 19:02
Japan to cooperate with US, South Korea, China, Russia to solve North Korean issue
Other News 12 June 16:21
Trump, Abe agree to 'consult closely' after Singapore summit
US 12 June 08:35
Uzbekistan's new pharma free economic zone eager for Azerbaijani investments (Exclusive)
Economy news 11 June 21:13
Stabbing attack in Japan's bullet train leaves 1 killed, 2 injured
Other News 10 June 09:17
Trump says working with Abe to improve U.S.-Japan trade relations
US 8 June 03:45
3.5-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Society 7 June 22:09
5.5-magnitude quake shakes Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan 6 June 02:54
Ashgabat, Tokyo outline opportunities to increase Japanese investments
Economy news 2 June 17:11
Trump Seeks to Keep South Korea, Japan Allies Out of North Korea Talks
US 1 June 08:18
Turkmenistan signs MoU with Japanese SBI Group
Oil&Gas 31 May 19:24
Japan to supply Uzbekistan with road equipment free of charge
Economy news 30 May 21:27
Vice-Minister: Oil&gas projects important for Japan's energy security
Oil&Gas 30 May 10:38
4.7-magnitude quake shakes China
China 30 May 08:33
Quake jolts parts of Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province
Society 30 May 05:10