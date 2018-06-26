6 die in rain-related incidents in eastern India

26 June 2018 04:17 (UTC+04:00)

At least six people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal on Monday, officials said, Xinhua reported.

"While five people died due to lightning strikes, one person drowned," a disaster management official said.

Rains accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms hit several parts of the state, including capital Kolkata Monday evening.

Though traffic movement was severely disrupted in Kolkata, flight operations were smooth, local media reports said.

"Flight operations were not disrupted," Kolkata airport Director A. Dixit told the media.

The weather department has forecast heavy rains in the next 48 hours.

"District officials have been alerted," an official said.

