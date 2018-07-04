Nigeria confirms 7 policemen killed in Abuja attack

4 July 2018 01:15 (UTC+04:00)

Nigeria on Tuesday confirmed seven policemen killed in an attack in the capital city of Abuja, Xinhua reported.

National police spokesman Jimoh Moshood said an investigation had been launched to find out the killers and their motive for the attack late Monday.

The policemen were killed at a roundabout while on a stop-and-search duty in Galadimawa area of the Abuja metropolis when the incident occurred, according to Moshood.

"The killing of the policemen goes a long way to prove that the call for the disbandment of the Special Anti-robbery Squad is not justified," he said.

The official News Agency of Nigeria reported that local residents of Galadimawa had complained of lack of security that had led to incessant robbery incidents in that area, adding the activities of armed robbers had led to the deployment of more policemen to the community.

