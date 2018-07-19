Numerous deaths as boat capsizes off Cyprus

At least 19 people have died after a boat capsized off the northern coast of Cyprus, according to the Turkish coastguard, Al Jazeera reported.

Rescue crews were able to save 103 people but were still searching for around 25 others, the coastguard said in a statement on Wednesday.

It shared footage of a plane, a helicopter and four rescue boats being dispatched to the scene of the accident.

The capsizing occurred around 30km north of Cyprus' Karpas Peninsula. The exact cause and time of the accident was not immediately known.

The nationalities of the people on board have not yet been confirmed.

The survivors were being airlifted to the Turkish city of Mersin, where at least one person was being treated for serious injuries.

