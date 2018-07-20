Police report injuries from Iowa Pella factory

Police say people have been taken to a local hospital after a tornado hit a factory in Pella where some people were working, AP reported.

Pella Police Lt. Shane Cox told KCCI-TV some people from Vermeer Manufacturing were taken to a hospital, but he didn’t know the extent of injuries or the number of people.

He says emergency responders are attempting to get inside the damaged building to see if anyone is trapped inside.

One of the factory’s several manufacturing buildings sustained extensive damage with metal strewn across the parking lot and across the street into a cornfield. Vehicles were overturned and piled onto others.

