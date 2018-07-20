Police report injuries from Iowa Pella factory

20 July 2018 03:45 (UTC+04:00)

Police say people have been taken to a local hospital after a tornado hit a factory in Pella where some people were working, AP reported.

Pella Police Lt. Shane Cox told KCCI-TV some people from Vermeer Manufacturing were taken to a hospital, but he didn’t know the extent of injuries or the number of people.

He says emergency responders are attempting to get inside the damaged building to see if anyone is trapped inside.

One of the factory’s several manufacturing buildings sustained extensive damage with metal strewn across the parking lot and across the street into a cornfield. Vehicles were overturned and piled onto others.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump says he will be Putin's 'worst enemy' if US-Russia relationship falters
US 02:10
White House: Discussions underway for possible Putin visit this fall
US 00:51
Indian navy begins mine countermeasures exercise with US, Japan
Other News 19 July 21:30
Trump says looks forward to second Putin meeting
US 19 July 18:38
Trump slams EU over $5 billion fine on Google
US 19 July 18:08
US-China trade war to depress WTI prices
Oil&Gas 19 July 17:44
Latest
Russian MoD: Militants in Syria surrender heavy combat vehicles, munitions
Arab World 02:55
Trump says he will be Putin's 'worst enemy' if US-Russia relationship falters
US 02:10
Civilians killed in Afghanistan air strike: officials
Other News 01:28
White House: Discussions underway for possible Putin visit this fall
US 00:51
President Ilham Aliyev met with Managing Director of Wilmotte & Associes Architectes (PHOTO)
Politics 00:11
China developing in-orbit satellite transport vehicle
China 00:04
President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ (PHOTO)
Politics 19 July 23:53
President Ilham Aliyev met with Airbus vice-president for Eurasia (PHOTO)
Politics 19 July 23:46
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of French Senate (PHOTO)
Politics 19 July 23:28