Bus accident in Western India kills 30 - authorities

A bus fell into a deep gorge near Raigad district in India's western state of Maharashtra on Saturday, killing 30 people, Vinod Tawde, a minister in the Maharashtra government said, Sputnik reported.

"30 people, including students of Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth, fatally injured after a bus falls down a mountain road on Mumbai-Goa highway near Raigad. Rescue operation underway," Tawde said on Twitter.

The passengers were reportedly heading to the town of Mahabaleshwar for a weekend picnic.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences over the tragic incident.

