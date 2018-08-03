Suicide bomb attack on mosque in Afghanistan kills 39

39 people were killed in a suicide bombing of a mosque in eastern Afghanistan, and the death toll may climb further, Reuters reports.

Two burka-clad militants attacked the mosque in the city of Gardez in the province of Paktia where more than 100 people had gathered to offer prayers, said Raz Mohammad Mandozai, the police chief of Paktia.

At least 80 people were injured when the men struck with guns and explosives at the Khawaja Hassan mosque.

