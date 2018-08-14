Heavy rains, landslides leave 20 dead in northern India

14 August 2018 08:54 (UTC+04:00)

Around 20 people have been killed in India's northern state of Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours, following landslides triggered by heavy rains over the past couple of days, Xinhua reported.

As a precautionary measure, all schools, educational institutions and main roads in the hilly state have been reportedly shut on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people, including some tourists, have been stranded in different parts of the state. Heavy rains have been forecast for the next few days as well.

Four members of a family were killed in a landslide in Kandaghat subdivision in Solan district, the New Delhi Television (NDTV) quoted state officials as saying.

A boy was washed away in the swollen Kaushalya river near Parwanoo in the district as eight persons died in rain-related incidents in the district.

Landslides killed three people in Mandi district while road traffic was disrupted for several hours on the Chandigarh-Shimla, Shimla-Nahan, Chamba-Pathankot and Mandi-Pathankot highways.

A senior official said 923 roads were closed due to landslides, including six national highways and they were attempting to open the roads for traffic as soon as possible.

The Baijnath town in state's Kangra district recorded a record 235 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, while Palampur town recorded 212 mm, the report added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
7 children killed in road accident in western India
Other News 12 August 22:20
India's Kerala flood death toll reaches 37
Other News 11 August 23:00
Landslides caused by monsoon rains kill 19 in southern India
Other News 10 August 08:05
Uzbekistan, India to expand agricultural trade
Economy news 7 August 17:58
India doubles import tax on textile products, may hit China
Other News 7 August 16:17
India's Ola to launch in Britain as Uber rivalry heats up
Other News 7 August 12:05
Latest
Uzbekistan may build Central Asia's first solar power plant in Navoi region
Oil&Gas 10:29
Highest level Russian-Turkmen talks may be held in Sochi
Turkmenistan 10:21
Turkmenistan producing reagents used in energy sector
Oil&Gas 10:11
Precious metals dropping in price in Azerbaijan Aug. 14
Economy news 10:02
Uzbekistan may impose restrictions on sale of alcohol
Economy news 10:01
Italy’s Eni to buy spare parts for gas engines, compressors in Turkmenistan via tender
Turkmenistan 09:53
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 88 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Kazakh National Bank on reasons of tenge's weakening
Economy news 09:32
Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan to spend over 1.2 million manats on tech support
ICT 09:32