Man to appear in court on Monday over UK parliament car incident

19 August 2018 07:28 (UTC+04:00)

Sudanese-born British national Salih Khater was charged with two counts of attempted murder on Saturday and will appear in court on Monday after a car careered into people and a barrier at Britain’s parliament earlier this week, police said, Sputnik reported.

Khater will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with the attempted murders of members of the public and of police officers, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Due to the methodology, iconic location and the alleged targeting of civilians and police officers, the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) are treating this case as terrorism,” it said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US sanctions force British Quercus out of Iran's energy sector
Oil&Gas 16 August 12:53
British M&C Saatchi to create new brand for Tashkent
Economy news 3 August 20:24
Trump departs for Europe for meetings with foreign leaders
US 10 July 11:22
Honeywell UOP, AFW mull construction of Jizzakh Oil Refinery Complex
Oil&Gas 29 June 17:31
Tokyo supports idea of Russia-US dialogue
Other News 28 June 10:52
Belarusian-British carmarker talks on production plans in Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 12 June 18:44
Latest
Floods-ravaged Indian state Kerala's death toll reaches 357
Other News 08:45
Pompeo expresses condolences over death of ex-UN secretary-general Annan
US 08:23
Tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan to be presented in Asia
Tourism 08:00
Azerbaijan intends to expand geography of exports to Persian Gulf (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:00
Multiple gunmen attacks in Mexico's Monterrey kill at least 4, injure 5
Other News 06:14
Powerful 8.2 magnitude quake hits Fiji islands
Other News 05:19
Malta rescues 61 migrants flagged by Italian PM Salvini
Other News 04:23
Nigerian troops hand over 23 rescued children to UNICEF
Other News 03:25
8 killed, 2 missing in Vietnam due to Typhoon Bebinca
Other News 02:28