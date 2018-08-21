Several blasts heard in Afghan capital Kabul

21 August 2018 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Several explosions were heard in the diplomatic district of the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, but there was no immediate information on casualties, Reuters witnesses and a security official said.

A security official said the explosions were caused by rockets fired from outside the city, and some fell near the presidential palace, around embassy compounds and government buildings

Rockets landed at a time when President Ashraf Ghani was speaking during at an Eid prayer ceremony, two days after he declared a “conditional ceasefire” with the Taliban.

But the Taliban insurgents, according to two senior commanders, have rejected the three-month ceasefire offer and vowed to continue its attacks against the government and its foreign allies.

“There are groups that continue the violence and with firing of rockets they cannot stop the people of Afghanistan’s development,” Ghani said in response to rocket attacks.

