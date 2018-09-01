3 militants killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir gunfight

1 September 2018 22:12 (UTC+04:00)

Three militants were killed Saturday in a fierce gunfight in restive Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said, Xinhua reported.

The gunfight broke out in Danna forests in Bandipora district about 75 km north of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

"Three militants were killed today in a gunfight with contingents of Indian army and police in higher reaches of Danna forests in Bandipora," Col Rajesh Kalia, Indian army spokesman told Xinhua. "Weapons and war like stores have also been recovered from the spot."

Reports said the contingents of police and army had cordoned off the area on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The identity of the slain militants was not immediately known.

A guerilla war is going on between militants and Indian troops stationed in Indian-controlled Kashmir since 1989. The gunfight between the two sides takes place intermittently across the region.

Kashmir, the Himalayan region divided between India and Pakistan, is claimed by both in full. Since their independence from Britain, the two countries have fought three wars, two exclusively over Kashmir.

